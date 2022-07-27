COVID-19 home test kits. PC: courtesy County of Maui

More than 100,000 additional test kits are being distributed through non-profits

Volunteers from Malama I Ke Ola, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the Office of the Mayor distributed 20,250 free at-home COVID-19 tests to Maui County residents and organizations at yesterday’s drive-thru distribution at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku.

In anticipation of a surge from the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, the County partnered with Mālama I Ke Ola and the Department of Health to order 180,000 home test kits for residents. During the previous three months, the County of Maui partnered with the Maui District Health Office to provide more than 100,000 test kits to community nonprofits and organizations for distribution to underserved individuals and families throughout the County, including those in rural and isolated communities, and those without vehicles.

“The people of Maui County continue to help and support one another even after almost 30 months of battling COVID-19,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “I especially want to thank Dr. John Vaz and his team at Mālama I Ke Ola, RoAnn Viloria and her supporters from the Department of Health and members of my own staff and others who volunteered to help with yesterday’s drive-thru. Thanks to our residents who came down in their vehicles to receive their free test kits. It’s better to have and not need than to need and not have.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are dominant in the nation, making up over 80% of COVID cases. Most who get infected experience cold-like symptoms such as dry cough, runny nose, congestion, and fatigue. Some may experience a fever, headache, muscle aches and/or a sore throat. Most will recover from mild symptoms by resting at home. However, those experiencing dizziness or shortness of breath may have low oxygen levels and should be treated by a physician.

The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in high-transmission areas such as the Hawaiian Islands. Maui County continues to offer its free resident testing program through Minit-Medical clinics in Central, South and West Maui. For details, visit: www.mauinuistrong.info.

The latest COVID-19 weekly update is posted here.