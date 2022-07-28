Maui News

Maui police seek information related to Pukalani hit-and-run crash

July 28, 2022, 10:38 AM HST
* Updated July 28, 10:41 AM
The Maui Police Department is seeking information related to a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash reported Tuesday evening at the intersection of Haleakalā Highway and Old Haleakalā Highway in Pukalani.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:33 p.m. on July 25.

Police say a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan was traveling northbound on Old Haleakalā Highway when the operator drove into the mauna-bound lane of the Haleakalā Highway without stopping at the intersection.

The sedan collided into a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling on the inner mauka bound lane of Haleakalā Highway. A 2006 Jeep Liberty SUV traveling in the opposite lane of travel of Haleakalā Highway also sustained damages when debris from the collision struck the SUV.

Police say the male operator of the sedan fled on foot. His identity remains unknown at this time.

The operator of the pickup, a 71-year-old male from Makawao, was treated on the scene by Medic personnel but refused transport to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation/treatment. The operator of the SUV, a 42-year-old female from Colorado, reported no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

The investigation is ongoing.

