Piʻilani Hwy at Lipoa (7:45 p.m. 7.30.22) PC: Hawaiʻi DOT

Update: (8:03 p.m., 7.30.22)

Piʻilani Highway is now OPEN following a near-fatal traffic collision reported earlier this evening. The accident was reported on the highway between Kūlanihākoʻi Street to Piʻikea Avenue. Police tell Maui Now that one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

PREVIOUS POSTS:

Upate: (758 p.m. 7.30.22)

Piʻilani Highway remains closed from Kūlanihākoʻi Street to Piʻikea Avenue due to a traffic crash. Motorists can expect very slow moving traffic on South Kīhei Road, which is being used as an alternate route. Traffic Investigators are on the scene, at this time. Maui police say a preliminary investigation reveals the accident was a “near-fatal” collision. One of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Piʻilani Hwy Road Closure (5:53 p.m. 7.30.22)

Piʻilani Highway from Kūlanihākoʻi Street to Piʻikea Avenue is closed due to a traffic crash. Motorists can expect very slow moving traffic on South Kīhei Road, which is being used as an alternate route.