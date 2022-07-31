Maui News

Wailuku man riding a motorcycle dies in collision with moped on Kahekili Highway

July 31, 2022, 5:28 PM HST
* Updated July 31, 5:29 PM
A 68-year-old male riding a motorcycle died Sunday morning after a moped crossed the center line of Kahekili Highway in Wailuku and hit him head-on, according to the Maui Police.

The operator of the moped, a 40-year-old female from Wailuku, was transported in serious condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The motorcycle operator, also from Wailuku, died at the scene. His identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family time to notify extended family and friends.

The collision occurred at about 9:13 a.m. and 148 feet north of Malaihi Road on Kahekili Highway (340). The police’s preliminary investigation stated a black 2019 Sanyang moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed left of center and struck a blue 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling southbound.

Both operators were ejected onto the roadway. Neither operator was wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing, with the involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol pending.

This is Maui County’s 14th traffic fatality of 2022, compared to 10 at the same time last year.   

