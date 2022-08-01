Maui News
Vehicle drives through store front of Rodeo General Store in Makawao
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle accident in Makawao in which a vehicle drove through the storefront of the Rodeo General Store.
The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
The vehicle involved was a dark colored Mercedes with temporary plates. In addition to the storefront, two wooden parking posts were pushed to the ground in the incident.
*Check back for more details, which will be posted as they become available.
