PC: courtesy to Maui Now

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle accident in Makawao in which a vehicle drove through the storefront of the Rodeo General Store.

The incident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

The vehicle involved was a dark colored Mercedes with temporary plates. In addition to the storefront, two wooden parking posts were pushed to the ground in the incident.

*Check back for more details, which will be posted as they become available.