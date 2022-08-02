Maui Food and Dining

Kiawe Outdoor offers alfresco dining under a 100 year old rubber tree at the Royal Lahaina

August 2, 2022, 8:55 AM HST
* Updated August 2, 9:06 AM
Kiawe Outdoor. PC: REM / Royal Lahaina

A new alfresco dining experience, Kiawe Outdoor, offers communal dining, set under the canopy of a 100 year old rubber tree on the rounds of the Royal Lahaina resort.

This new twice weekly dining experience supports local area farmers and purveyors, featuring non-native species that are otherwise destructive to the Hawaiʻi ecosystem, such as Axis Deer and wild boar cooked over wild Kiawe wood. 

Kiawe Outdoor. PC: REM / Royal Lahaina

Kiawe Outdoor was “born from the desire to return to the rich tradition of real Hawaiian cooking, centered around cooking outdoors over fire,” according to a restaurant announcement.

Local food sources include Kauaʻi sea salt, Surf Goat Dairy products, and Maui grown onions, paired with wines and craft beverages designed for each event.

On Tuesday and Friday nights, guest can enjoy a dining experience under the 40-foot tall rubber tree at the heart of the resort’s bungalows The tree, which now has a 75-foot canopy, was planted when the bungalows were originally built.

The event is meant to provide guests the opportunity to dine at a venue that supports local area farmers and purveyors.

The experience begins with champagne and appetizers, followed by a seated five course pre-fixe dinner and wine/cocktail pairing. The menu is available here.

  • Kiawe Outdoor. PC: REM / Royal Lahaina
The three hour dining experience, from 6 to 9 p.m. can be reserved for $395 per person. Reservations are available online.

Kiawe Outdoor. PC: REM / Royal Lahaina
