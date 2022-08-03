Maui News

California visitor dies in Miscellaneous Accident at pool in Kīhei

August 3, 2022, 5:16 PM HST
A California man has died in a miscellaneous fatal accident reported Tuesday evening in the pool area of a resort complex in Kīhei.

Officers responded to the call at around 7:19 p.m. on Aug. 2, regarding an unresponsive man, located at 980 South Kīhei Road.

Upon arrival, life-saving measures were being performed by bystanders until first responders arrived on the scene, where life-saving measures continued; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police.

The victim has since been identified as Anand Kumar Shankar, 69, of Fremont, California.

A preliminary police investigation reveals no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The incident is classified as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

