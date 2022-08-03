PC: NOAA/NWS

(Posted: 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 2022)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the Wailea-Mākena area of Maui until 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

At 1:15 p.m., radar showed heavy rain in the area, with rain falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: ʻUlupalakua, Mākena, Wailea, and Kēōkea.

As a precaution, the public is advised not to cross rising or fast flowing water in their vehicle or on foot. “Turn around. Donʻt drown,” the NWS advises.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action.