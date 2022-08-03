The 2021 Mālama i ka ʻĀina award was given to Duane Sparkman for his landscaping and native plant restoration efforts with the Westin Maui Resort and Spa and Kipuka Olowalu Cultural Reserve. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 awardee at mauiinvasive.org/mika until August 15. Photo: Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Nominations are now being accepted to honor invasive species prevention efforts within Maui County. The Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award has been presented annually since 2003 to a landscaper, plant provider (retail and/or wholesale nurseries and garden shops), or commercial/agricultural property in recognition of their efforts to keep invasive species out of Maui County. The County of Maui, the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and the Maui Invasive Species Committee sponsor and present the award.

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award, presented to a landscaper, plant provider, or commercial/agricultural property in recognition of their efforts to keep invasive species out of Maui County. The awardee will receive a koa plaque and glass sculpture of a native species by artist Jupiter Nielsen (pictured), a one-year free membership with the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and local media recognition. Photo: Maui Invasive Species Committee

The winner will be announced at the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Hawaiian Tree Giveaway on Nov. 5, 2022 at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens. The event includes tree and plant care lectures, educational booths, and a giveaway of more than 1,000 Hawaiian trees.

The Mālama i ka ʻĀina awardee will receive a koa plaque, a glass sculpture of a native species by artist Jupiter Nielsen, a one-year free membership with the Maui Association of Landscape Professionals, and local media recognition.

Nominators are requested to explain how the nominee’s activities or decisions have addressed the threat of pests on Maui through their industry.

Past Mālama i ka ʻĀina Award recipients were recognized for meaningful efforts to prevent the spread of invasive species, including incorporating codes of conduct in business practices, educating the public and clients about invasive species, and encouraging the use of native species in landscape design.

The nomination form can be found at www.mauiinvasive.org/MIKA and is due by Friday, Aug. 15, 2022. Self-nominations are welcome. Questions about the award and nomination form may be directed to MISC Public Relations and Education Specialist, Serena Fukushima, at 808-572-6472 or [email protected] For more information on the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Hawaiian Tree Giveaway, visit www.arbordayexpo.com.