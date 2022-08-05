K9 Kokua was one of the Maui nonprofits that received a donation from the Bank of Hawaiʻi Foundation as part of the company’s 125th anniversary. Photo Courtesy: K9 Kokua

Bank of Hawai‘i contributed $218,750 to 237 nonprofits selected by its employees across Hawai‘i and the West Pacific region as part of the company’s yearlong 125th anniversary, according to a bank news release.

Every bank employee was invited to select a nonprofit that the Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation would make a $125 donation.

“Bank of Hawai‘i employees care deeply about the place we call home and enthusiastically support hundreds of nonprofits to build a more vibrant future for everyone,” said Momi Akimseu, SVP, Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation president & community and employee engagement manager at Bank of Hawai‘i.

The 237 nonprofits, including 20 on Maui, that were selected by bank employees span a wide range of organizations working to strengthen Hawai‘i. The organizations support vulnerable members of society; ease financial hardship for local families; advance a just, diverse, equitable and inclusive community; protect and preserve the environment, and help keiki and youth reach their full potential.

Child & Family Services, Lanakila Meals on Wheels and K9 Kokua were among the top three nonprofits where employees directed their giving.

“We’re humbled our mission to provide direct outreach to the dogs of the houseless population on O’ahu and Maui and those affected by domestic violence resonates with so many Bank of Hawai‘i employees,” said Kale Lyman, executive director and senior volunteer of K9 Kokua. “With their support, we can change the lives of more dogs and help more families get back on their feet. This means everything to those struggling to remain safe, healthy and most importantly, together, during the toughest of times.”

Other Maui nonprofits that received donations: