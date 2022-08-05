The 2022 WE by Rising Tide participants with the program executives.

Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

A new cohort of 19 women entrepreneurs is participating in the WE by Rising Tide financial management program, including Raina deVault of Maui Traffic Control Services, Dr. Stacy Ammerman of Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Emilie Sumida, of Children’s Dentistry of Maui and Brandis Sarich of Brandis Sarich Art + Architecture.

The free 10-week course runs Aug. 3 through Oct. 5 and is sponsored by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation and aio Foundation. The program, which is in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, helps empower women business owners with tools to grow their operations.

“The participants will learn from and network with industry experts regarding financial management, marketing strategies and advertising opportunities, while also making new friends they will be able to consult in the business community,” said Central Pacific Bank Senior Vice President Business Banking, Susan Utsugi, a founding member of the WE by Rising Tide program.

“Cohort 2 is an exceptional group of women small business owners who represent multiple business sectors,” said Colleen McAluney, Director of the Mink Center. “They will join 20 alumni as we build a diverse, supportive community of women entrepreneurs through the WE by Rising Tide program.”

The 2022 class:

Dr. Stacy Ammerman, Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons An experienced team of physicians provides the Maui community with the most comprehensive women’s health services available. Their physicians and staff strive to offer patients a modern and complete “boutique” medical experience.

Raina deVault, Maui Traffic Control Services LLC: Maui Traffic Control Services offer traffic control and road construction protection services to ensure the safety of transporting heavy equipment, aiding the drivers, and assisting in keeping the general public out of harm’s way.

Brandis Sarich, Brandis Sarich Art + Architecture LLC: Brandis Sarich is a leading architect and talented artist living on the island of Maui.

Dr. Emilie Sumida, Children’s Dentistry of Maui: Emilie Sumida, DDS, has been providing pediatric dentistry to Maui’s children since 2019.

Laurie Baron, Gallery Baron dba Nohea Gallery: Nohea Gallery houses Hawaiian art, artisan-made jewelry, turned wooden bowls and boxes, ceramics, fine woodwork, and locally made quality gifts by contemporary Hawaii artists and artisans.

Katie Bennet, Family Mediation Hawaiʻi: For families in conflict, mediation provides many benefits compared to traditional litigation. Online dispute resolution allows us to assist and support families remotely. Find child-focused solutions to family conflict in the comfort of your own home.

Deanna Cornelius, The Happy Bento LLC: Nutritionist-designed, chef-prepared meals are delivered right to your door. Perfect for new parents, seniors, hospice households, doctor-ordered meal plans, and anyone wanting relief from dinner duty.

Haylin Dennison, Haylin Dennison, LCSW: Haylin Dennison, LCSW, is committed to providing innovative mental health wellness services for Hawai’i mothers, women, children, and families.

Dr. Amelia Fong, Aina Haina Eye Center: Aina Haina Eye Center is a full-service vision center specializing in multiple treatments catering to your needs.

April Hail, Keiki Kaukau: Keiki Kaukau, created by a Hawai’i mom and school teacher, creates beautiful, quality toys that authentically represent the Aloha State and its unique blend of cultures.

Dr. Lori Ann Kim, Hōkūʻula Eyecare: Hōkūʻula Eyecare offers comprehensive eye health and vision examinations and specializes in diagnosing and treating various eye diseases, conditions, and problems. Using advanced diagnostic technology and vision correction products, they are committed to improving the quality of life of persons in the Kamuela community through enhanced vision.

Alissa Kimura, A Kimura Consulting LLC: Pacific Financial Partners has helped corporations and families to achieve their financial objectives for over 90 years. With a mission to always keep our clients first, our reputation is based on long-term relationships helping our partner practices assist their clients in pursuing their dreams for themselves and their families.

Stacey Leong, Stacey Leong Design LLC: Stacey Leong Design’s style, approach, and communication techniques in graphic design are uniquely distinct. Their capabilities converge in an outstanding team to produce creative, intuitive, and mindful graphic design programs for their clientele.

Shellie Norman, DNP, Island Dermatology LLC dba Koru Medical Spa: Our mission is to provide personalized, high-quality dermatologic medical and cosmetic skin care in an environment where patients feel respected, valued, and safely cared for by a team of highly skilled, compassionate professionals.

Jasmine Tanioka, Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering: The Tanioka business journey began in 1978 to serve Oahu’s Leeward side with fresh seafood. With support from family and friends, Tanioka’s has significantly grown with buildings totaling more than 16,000 square feet and employing more than 130 hard-working and dedicated employees. Long hours and blessings from above, along with their unwavering commitment to their mission, “Quality Foods with a Friendly Smile,” has made Tanioka’s a legend in Waipahu.

Tanya Uyehara, Laha‘ole Designs: Drawing inspiration from native Hawaiian flowers to share stories passed down through oral history, Laha’ole Designs are made for sharing native Hawaiian culture with others, cultivating an appreciation and awareness of the beauty of Hawai‘i.

Kiani Wong, Kaka‘ako Kasuals: Since 1988, Kaka’ako Kasuals has provided Slippers, Sandals, Thongs, and Flip-flops that give the right balance of chic, airy comfort for any occasion.

Rose Wong, Kolohe: Kolohe is a Hawai’i-based jewelry brand specializing in custom-designed jewelry made in-house. From ethical sourcing to using only water-resistant metals, Kolohe makes jewelry made to last. Kolohe specializes in 14K Gold Fill, a tarnish-resistant metal made to last years beyond gold plated or vermeil.