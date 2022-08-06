Maui News

ʻOhana Fuels gives $6,000+ to Maui Farm

August 6, 2022, 11:04 AM HST
* Updated August 6, 7:19 AM
The Maui Farm staff receiving donation from Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaii Petroleum at The Maui Farm. Pictured left to right: Shaylisse Gregory, Kimo Haynes (President of Hawaii Petroleum), Beth Mathias (The Maui Farm Board Chairperson), Kandice Johns (The Maui Farm Executive Director), Anstin Rodrigues, Cheryl Rodrigue, Ihilani Catugal and Lilly Richards.

A nonprofit group that helps Maui families at risk of becoming homeless has received a donation from ʻOhana Fuels.

Maui Farm with an 8-acre campus and educational farm received more than $6,000 from ʻOhana Fuels.

ʻOhana Fuels has eight service stations on Maui and is owned by Hawaiian Petroleum.

Maui Farm temporarily houses up to eight families and provides farm-based, family-centered programs to help families become and remain self-sufficient.

ʻOhana Fuel’s “Fuel Up. Do Good” program started in 2012 and selects one nonprofit organization on Maui and one on Hawaiʻi Island each quarter. These organizations are working to improve the overall quality of life on the Islands, strengthen our communities, support education, and benefit keiki.

Hawaiian Petroleum President Kimo Haynes said, “At ʻOhana Fuels, we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ Community Giving Program. We value the exceptional work these nonprofits do to help local residents and neighborhoods. We look forward to supporting our communities through our ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program.”

Family Strengthening Program participants (mother with daughters) gardening together at The Maui Farm.

