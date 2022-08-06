Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 11:31 AM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:50 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 12:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Little significant swell is anticipated through next week. A small short-period northeast swell will continue today and diminish tomorrow. The increasing trade winds bringing a gradual increase in short-period waves to east facing shores early next week. A small, long-period south swell may arrive around the middle of next week, with a small, shorter-period south-southeast swell expected over the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.