Daniel Fowler. Photo from 2018.

A Pukalani man was arrested and charged with first degree negligent homicide for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash in June 2021 that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Maui police say 60-year-old Daniel Fowler of Pukalani was arrested on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022, following an extensive investigation. In addition to negligent homicide, Fowler is charged with Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

The charges stem from a traffic crash reported at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 on Makani Road, about 143 feet NE of Haleakalā Highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown make/model/year vehicle turned NE onto Makani Road from Haleakalā Highway. The unknown vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and collided into a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway. The unknown vehicle operator then fled the area without providing any assistance to the pedestrian.

As a result of this crash, the pedestrian, later identified as 52-year-old Mia Medor of Kula, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Fowler remained in police custody at last report with bail set at $50,000.