Maui News

Maui man charged with negligent homicide in connection with hit-and-run crash

August 8, 2022, 5:56 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Daniel Fowler. Photo from 2018. PC: Maui Police Department

A Pukalani man was arrested and charged with first degree negligent homicide for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash in June 2021 that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Maui police say 60-year-old Daniel Fowler of Pukalani was arrested on Monday, Aug. 9, 2022, following an extensive investigation. In addition to negligent homicide, Fowler is charged with Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury.

The charges stem from a traffic crash reported at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 on Makani Road, about 143 feet NE of Haleakalā Highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown make/model/year vehicle turned NE onto Makani Road from Haleakalā Highway. The unknown vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and collided into a pedestrian walking on the side of the roadway. The unknown vehicle operator then fled the area without providing any assistance to the pedestrian.

As a result of this crash, the pedestrian, later identified as 52-year-old Mia Medor of Kula, was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fowler remained in police custody at last report with bail set at $50,000.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Cat Cafe Maui Where Guests Can Make Feline Friends Or Adopt A Cat For Home 2Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances 3Mayor Proposes To Buy Former ʻiao Lodge And Land From Nature Conservancy For 1 5m 4Maui Ban On Non Mineral Sunscreen Goes Into Effect On Oct 1 5Maui Disposable Bodyboard Ban Takes Effect On Tuesday 6Maui Paddling Kupuna Crews To Compete In New 75 And Older Division In British Isles