Maui News

Department of Health approves reopening of Lahaina restaurant, violations corrected

August 9, 2022, 8:15 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a green placard to a Lahaina restaurant, and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Lahaina Fish Company located at 831 Front Street, Lahaina, had received a red placard on July 26, and was immediately closed.

A follow up inspection was conducted on Aug. 4 and found all critical violations were resolved.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before another follow up inspection was to be conducted:

  • Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations.
  • Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector; and
  • Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease build up.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Restaurant inspection reports are available online at: http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Man Charged With Negligent Homicide In Connection With Hit And Run Crash 2Cat Cafe Maui Where Guests Can Make Feline Friends Or Adopt A Cat For Home 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending Aug 7 2022 4Mayor Announces 25m Federal Grant For Waiʻale Road Extension 5Bill To Allow People To Sleep In Their Vehicles In Maui County Parking Lots Advances 6Daughter Of Missing Maui Woman Testifies In Murder Trial Against Bernard Brown