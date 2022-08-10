Lahaina Gateway.

The Lahaina Gateway shopping center in West Maui announced the addition of Maui Powerhouse Gym, which is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The 13,922-square foot, full-service fitness center will be located above Ace Hardware and will span the entire second level with visibility to Honoapiʻilani Highway. The new gym will serve both residents and visitors, according to the announcement.

Lahaina Gateway. The future site of Maui Powerhouse Gym is on the second level above Ace Hardware.

“We welcome the addition of Maui’s favorite health and fitness center to join our lineup of local favorites including Foodland Farms, Ross Dress for Less and Ace Hardware,” said Lori Jones, Vice President, Portfolio Leasing for The Festival Companies, the management and leasing agent for Lahaina Gateway. “The addition of Maui Powerhouse Gym continues to fulfill our goal to bring the best in daily needs shopping, an array of dining options, fashion, home improvement, health and wellness to serve our customers in one convenient location.”

Maui Powerhouse Gym equipment.

Focusing on lifestyle, innovation and community, Maui Powerhouse Gym will have modern exercise and weight-lifting equipment, first-class amenities, a variety of motivating fitness classes and a stand-alone cycle studio. The gym will provide fitness and wellness offerings for all ages, body types and fitness levels, according to the announcement.

Maui Powerhouse Gym dance classes.

“It’s no secret that the island has needed a modern, large size, full-service fitness and wellness facility like ours on the west side. Working with the team at Lahaina Gateway, that wait will soon be over,” said Peter Shenkin, Maui Powerhouse Gym co-owner and general manager. “In this new facility, we are going to provide the community with access to our first-class fitness services, just as we have in Kīhei for the past 16 years. We are making a huge commitment that will make it easier for Maui residents and communities to thrive.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In operation since 2005, the Lahaina location will be the second for Maui Powerhouse Gym.