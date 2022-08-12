Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-2
|1-2
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-3
|2-3
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:57 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The combination of small, long-period south swells and short- period southeast swells will keep south shore surf near to below the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish as the trade winds ease during the next couple of days, with surf remaining below normal through late next week. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the next 7 days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com