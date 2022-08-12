Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-2 1-2 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-3 2-3 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:58 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:56 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The combination of small, long-period south swells and short- period southeast swells will keep south shore surf near to below the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish as the trade winds ease during the next couple of days, with surf remaining below normal through late next week. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the next 7 days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.