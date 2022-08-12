Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 12, 2022

August 12, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-2
1-2
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-3
2-3
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:31 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:58 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:56 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:59 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The combination of small, long-period south swells and short- period southeast swells will keep south shore surf near to below the seasonal average during the next 7 days. Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish as the trade winds ease during the next couple of days, with surf remaining below normal through late next week. North shore surf will remain nearly flat through the next 7 days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
