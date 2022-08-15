Maui police have identified two “individuals of interest” after two suspicious reports Saturday night in which female pedestrians were reportedly followed by an SUV in West Maui, and threatened. In one case, the driver claimed to have a gun; and in the other incident, a gun was pointed at the victim, police said. The “individuals of interest” were in police custody, as of Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

The first incident was reported at around 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, as a terroristic threatening-type case at Honolua Bay.

Upon arrival, a 19-year-old Colorado female and a 25-year-old Wisconsin woman reported that while walking on the makai shoulder of Honoapiʻilani Highway, a light-colored SUV approached them from behind and then turned around.

As the SUV approached them for the second time, “the male operator exited the vehicle and ordered them into the SUV, claiming to have a gun,” according to a police department press release.

Police say both females fled the area with the male following them in the SUV for a short distance before he fled onto Honoapiʻilani Highway in the opposite direction.

The second incident was reported at approximately 8:41 p.m., when officers responded to a Lahaina residence regarding a robbery-type case that occurred in the 1200 block area of Front Street.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old woman reported that while walking on Front Street, a light-colored Ford SUV slowly passed her from behind before turning around past the Kahoma bridge.

“The SUV slowly passed in the opposite direction before turning around again and pulled up beside her,” according to a department press release.

Police say, “a male passenger exited the SUV, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded all her belongings, which the victim threw on the ground. The male took the items and fled in the SUV.”

The women from both incidents did not suffer from or report any injuries.

The investigation into the first degree robbery and terroristic threatening incidents is ongoing.