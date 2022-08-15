Maui News

UH provides a variety of learning opportunities at 10 campuses, nine learning centers and online programs.

The University of Hawaiʻi launched a statewide marketing campaign called “There is a place for you,” which encourages residents — no matter their circumstances — to consider enrolling at a UH campus and pursue a higher education.

The campaign, which began Aug. 15, also builds awareness about UH’s 10-campus system and how it serves all people of Hawaiʻi. 

The first 30-second ad features UH students and highlights how access to affordable, quality higher education is available on every island through UH’s 10 campuses, nine learning centers and online programs.

The key message is no matter where you find yourself in your life journey — a recent high school graduate who finished top of their class, a GED recipient or a parent looking for a career change and more financial security — there is a place for you at UH.

UH offers an extraordinary range of programs across the state with seven community colleges which also provide workforce training programs, two high-quality baccalaureate universities and one of the world’s elite research universities.

“The best way to open up new career opportunities and advancement is through higher education,” said Debora Halbert, UH Vice President for Academic Strategy.  “Hawaiʻi residents should be proud of the fact that they have one of the best higher-education systems in the country.”

The state benefits from a more educated citizenry as well. Individuals with higher levels of education earn more money; pay more taxes; and are less likely to receive public benefits. They also are more likely to be employed, have health insurance and retirement plans, according to years of data.

They also are more likely to live a healthier lifestyle and be more involved in their children’s activities.

The campaign is scheduled to run through March 2023 on social media platforms, local television and radio stations statewide. Prospective students are encouraged to visit ApplytoUH.org and start a fresh chapter in their life journey.

