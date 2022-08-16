County of Maui Service Center. PC: Wendy Osher.

The deadline for the first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts.

Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui County’s Department of Finance immediately. Non-receipt of a tax bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.

Real property taxpayers who fail to pay the first installment due in full by Aug. 22, 2022 will be assessed a 10% penalty and 1% interest on the unpaid balance, assessed monthly, until paid.

For more information, visit: www.mauipropertytax.com or phone 1-808-270-7697 on Maui; Lānaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0125, ext. 7697; Molokaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0117, ext 7697.

PAYMENT OPTIONS