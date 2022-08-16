Maui Real Property Tax payment deadline is Aug. 22
The deadline for the first installment of Maui County real property tax payments for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 is Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Tax bills have been mailed to all property owners or agents servicing the accounts.
Property owners who have not received a real property tax bill should contact Maui County’s Department of Finance immediately. Non-receipt of a tax bill will not prevent assessment of penalties and/or interest charges due to late payments.
Real property taxpayers who fail to pay the first installment due in full by Aug. 22, 2022 will be assessed a 10% penalty and 1% interest on the unpaid balance, assessed monthly, until paid.
For more information, visit: www.mauipropertytax.com or phone 1-808-270-7697 on Maui; Lānaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0125, ext. 7697; Molokaʻi residents may call the toll-free number 1-800-272-0117, ext 7697.
PAYMENT OPTIONS
- Pay online: www.mauicounty.gov/rptpayments
- Or by phone: 1 (844) 471-7326.
(Both options will incur a convenience fee)
- Pay by mail: County of Maui, Real Property Tax Collections, PO Box 29760, Honolulu, HI 96820-2160
- Pay in-person: County of Maui Service Center, Department of Finance-Treasury Payment Center, 110 ‘Ala’ihi Street, Suite 108, Kahului, HI 96732 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed holidays)
- By bank wire: Call 808-270-7697 for instructions
- Drop boxes: NO CASH PLEASE. Payment must be in a sealed envelope. A canceled check serves as a receipt for payment. Drop boxes are located at the front entrance of County of Maui Service Center in Kahului, and at the front entrance of the Kalana O Maui Building at 200 South High St. in Wailuku.