The 2022-23 “Live United” campaign will begin Sept. 1. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

On Sept. 1, Maui United Way will launch its “Live United” campaign, which relies on employee contributions from more than 300 businesses.

The contributions from the annual fundraiser will support 39 of Maui’s most vital health and human service agency programs.

These programs support youth development, family strengthening and parenting, emergency assistance, education, persons with disabilities, elderly care, and substance abuse treatment and prevention.

Maui United Way said through its efforts, about one in every two people on Maui has been able to seek help at some point in their lifetime.

Contributions are allocated by a volunteer group that is tasked with visiting each agency, reviewing grant requests and interviewing key program managers.

Maui United Way also monitors how contributions are spent to ensure each dollar is making a difference.

“In this economically challenging time, I’m optimistic that Maui’s generosity will continue to shine through,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President/CPO of Maui United Way. “It’s only through the kindness of our donors, that MUW is able to continue providing much-needed funding to support our community safety net.”

Last year, employees of Maui Electric, First Hawaiian Bank, Enterprise Holdings and Goodfellow Bros. led the way with outstanding giving campaigns. Contributions also came from other corporate, individual and foundation giving.

To make a donation or for more information, go to mauiunitedway.org or call 808-244-8787.