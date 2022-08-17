Maui News

Public invited to comment on Maui Climate Mitigation Action Survey

August 17, 2022, 10:39 AM HST
South Kīhei Road, post storm flooding recon. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Michael Victorino is seeking public input for a Maui County Climate Mitigation Action Survey to help develop a Climate Action and Resiliency Plan.

“This plan will focus on climate adaptation and carbon mitigation strategies for Maui County,” Mayor Victorino said. “Our residents know this place best, and we value their recommendations to help shape the changes we need to make right away and into the future.” 

The Office of Climate Change, Resiliency and Sustainability will facilitate the process of accepting public input.

The survey can be found on the office’s ClimATE (Climate Action through Engagement) Hub. Its web address is www.resilientmauinui.org.

For more information, email [email protected], or call the Office of the Mayor at 808-270-7855.

Comments

