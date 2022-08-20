West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 73. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 85 to 90. North winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 67. North winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 86 to 91. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

North Shore

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 60 to 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 63 to 70 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 71. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 89. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 54 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to 60 to 67 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 63 to 70 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Stable trade wind weather will prevail through the weekend, focusing modest rainfall over windward areas and producing a few showers across the Kona slopes of the Big Island each afternoon. Trade winds will ease early next week as a weak disturbance brings an increase in shower activity.

Discussion

There is little to no change in forecast philosophy from last evening. A ridge north of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds blowing across local waters and upper ridging will provide stable airmass conditions. Expect modest rainfall at most windward sites. Aside from a few afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be dry. Dew points will remain in the mid to upper 60s leeward and around 70 windward, which will bring more comfortable conditions compared to the past few days.

Trade winds will ease Monday into Wednesday as the ridge to the north weakens. Weak upper troughing, east of the state this morning, will pass over the islands during this time, bringing a rise in humidity and a potential increase in showers. Trade winds will likely become weak enough for daytime sea breezes to take over, leading to higher rain chances over leeward and interior areas each afternoon. Trades may build back on Thursday.

Aviation

A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place. VFR conditions will prevail over the next 24 hours. A weak low level trough approaching the islands from the east will bring a slight increase in windward and mountain cloud and shower coverage over eastern islands this morning with brief periods of MVFR conditions in showers. Otherwise strong atmospheric stability across the region will keep only brief passing showers in the forecast affecting windward airfields. Drier conditions are forecast over leeward areas.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence below 8000 feet over and immediately south through west of mountains.

Marine

Northeast-to-southwest orientated surface high pressure centered about 800 nm northeast of Oahu is maintaining a tight enough pressure gradient back towards the islands to support continued moderate to locally strong trade winds through the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the typically windier waters around Maui County and Big Island through 6 PM Sunday. A front northwest of the high moving southeastward will subtly weaken ridging and will result in easing trades early next week.

Based upon the latest south swell moving through Samoa at mid week, long period energy from this swell should begin arriving in our far offshore waters through the day. South swell should begin building surf along the south facing shores from this afternoon, peak surf to just below surf advisory levels Sunday through Monday then gradually lower through the middle of next week. Short period, choppy wind wave surf will hold steady through the weekend along eastern facing shores, then lower slightly early next week as trades weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain just above flat through the weekend. A small, medium period northwest swell is forecast to move through during the first half of next week. This should provide a small boost to north shore surf.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!