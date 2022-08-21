Maui Surf Forecast for August 21, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|6-9
|6-9
|6-9
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will peak along south facing shores today and tomorrow, with surf heights near advisory levels. Long period south swell energy will also bump up surf heights along most west facing shores due to wrap around effects. The current south swell will begin to decline by Monday afternoon and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. A new northwest swell is forecast to move into the Hawaii region on Monday, producing a slight boost to north shore surf heights. Elsewhere small surf will continue.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com