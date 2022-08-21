Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 21, 2022

August 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
6-9
6-9
6-9
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:38 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 05:04 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will peak along south facing shores today and tomorrow, with surf heights near advisory levels. Long period south swell energy will also bump up surf heights along most west facing shores due to wrap around effects. The current south swell will begin to decline by Monday afternoon and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. A new northwest swell is forecast to move into the Hawaii region on Monday, producing a slight boost to north shore surf heights. Elsewhere small surf will continue. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
