Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 6-9 6-9 6-9 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 05:04 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will peak along south facing shores today and tomorrow, with surf heights near advisory levels. Long period south swell energy will also bump up surf heights along most west facing shores due to wrap around effects. The current south swell will begin to decline by Monday afternoon and then gradually lower through the middle of next week. A new northwest swell is forecast to move into the Hawaii region on Monday, producing a slight boost to north shore surf heights. Elsewhere small surf will continue.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.