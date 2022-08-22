Maui News

East Maui man arrested after allegedly firing gunshots

August 22, 2022, 8:48 AM HST
* Updated August 22, 2:41 PM
Maui police have launched a terroristic threatening and reckless endangering case into an incident reported at a home in East Maui early Saturday morning.

A 53-year-old Hāna man reported that at approximately 5 a.m. that morning, he saw an unknown individual, possibly a poacher, on private property.

The victim reported he went to inform the property owner of what he observed.  While speaking with the owner, a 28-year-old man who resides on the property, later identified as Kealii Hookano, approached with a rifle and told the victim to vacate the property, according to police reports.

Police say Hookano then allegedly shot several rounds in the victim’s direction, at which time the victim left the residence.   

At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers conducted a follow-up at the residence, where Hookano voluntarily gave officers an AR-15 rifle and 136 rounds of Winchester 5.56 ammunition.  

Hookano was arrested and transported to the Hāna Police Station without incident.  

Hookano was released from police custody after posting $2,000 bail.

