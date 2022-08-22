The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Waikapu: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway in either direction between High Street and the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Monday, Aug. 22, through Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Māʻalaea: Intermittent (temporary) full closures of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible between Māʻalaea Bay Place and vicinity of McGregor Point on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for safe movement of tractor trailers from the wind farm.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaʻonoʻulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available here.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue / Main Street (Route 32) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku (night work): Shoulders closed in both directions on Main Street (Route 32) between South High Street and Maui Lani Parkway on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for street sweeping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku to Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction between North/South High Street and Hobron Avenue on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Pāʻia: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pāʻia (night work): Shoulders closed on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road and Holo Place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. for street sweeping. No street parking will be allowed during this closure.

— Haleakalā Highway/ Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kanaha Ponds: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) and Keolani Place possible in either direction between Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiheʻe: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between Waiheʻe Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between Kahekili Highway and Kaahumanu Avenue on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Roving shoulder closure and possible lane shift on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway on Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Sidewalk, bike lane, and shoulder closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) possible in either direction between Lauʻō Loop and Ohekani Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance and drain cleaning.