Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:32 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:30 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:03 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:07 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long period south swell will continue to gradually lower today. A much smaller south swell is expected Thursday through Sunday. The current small mid period northwest swell will lower gradually through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.