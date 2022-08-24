Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:32 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:30 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:03 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:07 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long period south swell will continue to gradually lower today. A much smaller south swell is expected Thursday through Sunday. The current small mid period northwest swell will lower gradually through Friday. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will remain rather small through Friday with a gradual uptick expected over the weekend as trade winds gradually strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Parts Of Maui Without Power  2Maui Murder Trial Concludes With Fbi Testimony Motion For Acquittal Denied  3Resident Input Sought For Planning Of 3 6 Miles Of Honoapiʻilani Lahaina To Kaʻanapali  4Water Conservation Requested For Maui Island  5Bill To Let Maui Residents Sleep In Vehicles In County Lots Approved But Some Wary Of Sites  64 0 Earthquake At Kilauea Is Part Of Seismic Swarm Under Pahala No Threat