Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scout Camp on Hawaiʻi Island

August 29, 2022, 1:16 PM HST
* Updated August 29, 2:23 PM
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation into the death of a child whose lifeless body was found near the rifle range of a Boy Scout Camp on Hawaiʻi Island.

The boy, whose age and identity have not been released, appeared to have suffered from a single gunshot wound during the incident, reported on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2022, according to department reports.

Hawaiʻi Island police say that shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Hāmākua patrol officers responded to the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honoka‘a, for a report of an unconscious child following a shooting incident.

Responding officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel located the child. Due to the extent of his injury, the child was not transported by rescue. He was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where official pronouncement of death was made at 7:55 p.m., according to Hawaiʻi Island police.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Police say extensive interviews with all children and adults present are ongoing.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the child’s death, according to a department press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at 808-961-2378 or email him at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

