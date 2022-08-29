Maui News

Vegas visitor from Hawaiʻi wins $153K jackpot playing slots at the Fremont

August 29, 2022, 1:33 PM HST
PC: Courtesy Vacations Hawaiʻi

A lucky Las Vegas visitor from Hawaiʻi took home a more than $153,000 jackpot playing IGT’s Double Diamond™ slot machine at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The guest, who requested to remain anonymous, was staying at the hotel when she decided to play IGT’s Double Diamond $5 slot machine. After placing a $15 wager, the Boyd Rewards member hit a row of double diamonds unlocking the grand progressive jackpot totaling $153,651.87.

The recent win at the Fremont comes off the heels of another win by a Hawaiʻi resident at a Boyd Gaming property in March. The woman was playing video poker at The Cal when she hit a $10,000 jackpot, then a few minutes after payout hit a second video poker jackpot for $20,000 totaling $30,000 in the same hour.

There was also a big win in February, when a Hawaiʻi resident won the $275,717 progressive jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune® Bonus Spin machine at the Fremont.

