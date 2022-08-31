Maui Ocean Center’s staff continues to grow, with the hiring of aquarist Hannah Powless, communications specialist Mike Morris and sales/marketing coordinator Ryan Corbett.

Hannah Powless is the new aquarist for the Maui Ocean Center. Courtesy photo

Powless is part of the team responsible for the food and welfare of the center’s animals, which are considered “Ocean Ambassadors” who represent their species and help to educate the public.

Powless previously worked for the past year as a naturalist for PacWhale Eco-Adventures in Lahaina. She holds a degree in Natural Resource Conservation from the University of Florida, where she also served as an undergraduate research assistant.

Mike Morris is the new communications specialist at the Maui Ocean Center. Courtesy Photo

Morris is the new communications specialist, helping tell Maui Ocean Center’s remarkable story through content writing and various social media platforms. By visiting mauioceancenter.com and following Maui Ocean Center on social media, the public can stay current on all the latest news at the aquarium.

Morris has worked in the journalism industry for the past 20 years, including writing numerous travel-related articles for the Los Angeles Times. He has also created social media content for various industries in both California and Hawaiʻi.

Ryan Corbett is the new sales and marketing coordinator for the Maui Ocean Center. Courtesy photo

Corbett, as the new sales and marketing coordinator, will focus will on sales coordination and client support services. Corbett’s diverse experience includes the marketing and technology sectors.

It’s recommended that those visiting the aquarium in Wailuku continue to purchase their tickets online.

