Maui News

War Memorial Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track to undergo maintenance, Sept. 6

August 31, 2022, 3:42 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satoki Yamamoto Track at War Memorial Stadium. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden photo

The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility will undergo field maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022, with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s beautification turf team. The facilities will close while work is ongoing.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

For more information, call Tara Sabado, Wailuku District Supervisor, at 808-270-7979 or send email to [email protected]

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
122 Arrested For 70 Outstanding Warrants During Us Marshals Sweep On Maui 2Raising Canes Opens On Maui With Fanfare 3Vegas Visitor From Hawaiʻi Wins 153k Jackpot Playing Slots At The Fremont 4Mauis Lily Meola To Return To Agt Stage After Golden Buzzer Performance 5Researches Find Rat Lungworm Transmitted To Humans By At Least 13 Species 6Former Lifeguard Now Hale Makua Resident Jojo Apo Returns To The Wailuku Pool