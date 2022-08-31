Maui News
War Memorial Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track to undergo maintenance, Sept. 6
The War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field Facility will undergo field maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022, with the Department of Parks and Recreation’s beautification turf team. The facilities will close while work is ongoing.
The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.
For more information, call Tara Sabado, Wailuku District Supervisor, at 808-270-7979 or send email to [email protected]
