Maui News

Job training offered for recently released inmates

September 1, 2022, 6:30 PM HST
Tuition assistance for vocational training is available for recently released inmates until the end of 2022 when the COVID-19 funding for the program run by Maui Economic Opportunity lapses.

Anyone incarcerated since 2020 is eligible for the program that helps those seeking a job, renewing a license and/or interested in acquiring new skills that might lead to higher paying positions.

Career and trades include health care, construction, manufacturing, trucking, food services, computer support, dental care, hair styling and cosmetology and auto services.

For more information, contact Jennifer Grancha at 808-243-4356.

