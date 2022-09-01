Safeway Maui Lani. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiʻi Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice has been selected as a charity partner for Safeway, and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

During the month of September, all donations made at the Safeway locations in Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi counties, as well as the City & County of Honolulu, will be used by Hawaiʻi Appleseed to improve access to and quality of school breakfast for children across the State of Hawaiʻi. Donations made at Maui County Safeway locations will go to the Maui Food Bank, another worthy cause.

“Young minds and bodies need a healthy breakfast to kick off their day,” said Daniela Spoto, Appleseed Director of Antihunger Initiatives. “Eating breakfast improves alertness, concentration, mental performance and mood. We’re thrilled to have been selected as the charity partner for Safeway Hawaiʻi and are grateful to Safeway Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative for their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger in our communities.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping to keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools and supporting programs that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Safeway Foundation, this program works to eradicate childhood hunger in America.

With as many as one in four children in America at risk of hunger, the funds raised in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

Hawai‘i Appleseed advocates for economic justice for and with Hawaiʻi’s people in order to achieve their vision of a Hawaiʻi where everyone can meet their basic needs while living happy, healthy and creative lives.