Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 02, 2022

September 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:15 AM HST.




Low 1.5 feet 12:37 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 12:22 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly background south and south-southwest swells moving through. A larger south-southwest swell is possible next weekend. Small medium-period northerly swells moving through will be enough to keep the surf from going flat along north facing shores through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




