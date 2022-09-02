Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:15 AM HST. Low 1.5 feet 12:37 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 12:22 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through next week with mainly background south and south-southwest swells moving through. A larger south-southwest swell is possible next weekend. Small medium-period northerly swells moving through will be enough to keep the surf from going flat along north facing shores through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.