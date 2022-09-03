Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2022

September 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:41 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 01:39 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 11:15 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:10 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:40 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will trend up Sunday and hold through Monday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. A larger south swell is possible next weekend. Small surf will continue along north facing shores as small northerly swells moves through. A small north-northwest swell is possible later next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
