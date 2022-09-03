Maui Surf Forecast for September 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:41 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:40 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will trend up Sunday and hold through Monday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. A larger south swell is possible next weekend. Small surf will continue along north facing shores as small northerly swells moves through. A small north-northwest swell is possible later next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com