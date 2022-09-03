Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 01:39 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 11:15 AM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up Sunday and hold through Monday as a long-period south swell arrives and moves through. A larger south swell is possible next weekend. Small surf will continue along north facing shores as small northerly swells moves through. A small north-northwest swell is possible later next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.