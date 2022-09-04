Subdivision near the Waiohuli Community Center project. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Helping Hands Hawai‘i is distributing nearly $60,000 in financial assistance to native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 for COVID-19-related expenses.

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, rent, mortgage, HOA, electric, water, childcare, phone, cable, car registration, and internet.

Beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920 and people on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Waiting List are eligible to apply for this financial assistance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants must demonstrate hardship due to business closures, employment loss or decrease, and/or increase in expenses directly related to COVID-19.

HHH actively accepting applications. All funds must be expended by July 31, 2023.

The purpose of this HHH program is to address the most urgent needs in the Native Hawaiian community and to provide support for the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applicants must complete an online Pre-Assessment Questionnaire to determine initial eligibility. The questionnaire collects information needed by DHHL to confirm if individuals are HHCA beneficiaries or currently on the waitlist.

When DHHL confirms their beneficiary status, HHH will invite applicants to apply for assistance. Those who are ineligible will be referred to other social service providers.