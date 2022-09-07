Project Grad 65 is a virtual joint presentation by Hawaiʻi SHIP and the Honolulu office of the Social Security Administration.

With the annual enrollment period for Medicare beginning Oct. 15, the Hawaiʻi State Executive Office on Aging and state Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) are holding several events to assist those turning 65 or those enrolled in Medicare to learn about and choose the best plan to fit their healthcare needs.

Hawaiʻi SHIP will be holding virtual, phone and in-person sessions to assist kūpuna. The Project Grad 65 presentation informs people turning 65 about Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare basics to help them with their initial enrollment period in Medicare.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period for 2022 runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Beneficiaries can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan during this period, with coverage beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.

Hawaiʻi SHIP’s certified counselors will provide 2023 Medicare updates in free, unbiased, local and one-on-one consultations. Plan comparison specialists help beneficiaries find plans that best meet their healthcare needs.

Project Grad 65 – A Welcome to Medicare Virtual Presentation: Sept. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a virtual joint presentation by Hawaiʻi SHIP and the Honolulu office of the Social Security Administration. To register, click here.

Phone and Zoom consultations statewide: Call the Hawaiʻi SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org. A Medicare counselor will contact those who request an appointment within two to five business days.

In-Person Consultations on O‘ahu: One-hour counseling appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis by appointment only. Call the Hawaiʻi SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org. The sessions are available on Oct. 21 and 28 and Nov. 10 and 18 at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Hwy, Honolulu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They also are available Nov. 2 and Dec. 1 at Pearl City Public Library, 1138 Waimano Home Rd, Pearl City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.