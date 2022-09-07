The Doseum is a childrenʻs museum and science center in Texas. Photo Courtesy: The Doseum

The Doseum Design Studios team from San Antonio, Tex., has come to Maui to help create a new children’s exhibit at the Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

The DoSeum is a children’s museum and science center, dedicated to the education of children ages birth to 10. Children are provided with the space they need to discover, learn, create and explore by building their capacity in science, technology, engineering, math, arts and literacy.

The DoSeum Design Studios launched in 2018 in response to a growing number of requests to support other museums, schools and community centers in creating interactive, STEM-focused exhibits for young learners.

In sharing the lessons they had learned through their own work, The DoSeum has been able to expand children’s access to top-quality educational resources. The DoSeum Design Studios is an initiative of The DoSeum’s exhibits and education department. They utilize the skills and experience of DoSeum staff, with additional consultants and contractors.

This week, The DoSeum Design team led by Meredith Doby, vice president of exhibits, will meet with Dean Wong, Imua’s Executive Director, and members of Imua’s early childhood education and clinical teams to explore the many possibilities for early learning exhibits.

They will be designed specifically and uniquely for Maui’s keiki, with a major focal point of the installations planned for Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

While The DoSeum team is on Maui, they will be engaging in talks with cultural practitioners and touring locations around Maui to learn about the richness of what the island currently offers children from a learning and cultural perspective.

The DoSeum team also will be conducting interactive stakeholder meetings with the learners at Imua Inclusion Preschool (ages 3 and 4) and keiki from the community (ages 5 to 10 years old). Through these activities, the children will help inspire and guide the way for what will ultimately become unique children’s exhibits for Maui.

“We have been blessed with a unique opportunity to collaborate with one of the premiere children’s museums in the nation to create a unique early childhood learning experience at Imua Discovery Garden,” Wong said. “With over 400,000 guests annually, the staff at The DoSeum are experts on play-based learning. Play fosters the development of language, executive functions, math and spatial skills, scientific thinking, and social and emotional development – and that is what Imua and Imua Discovery Garden is all about.”

The partnership between Imua Family Services and The DoSeum was cultivated through the passion and commitment of Susan Moulton, Honorary Board Member at Imua Family Services and a leading supporter of Imua Discovery Garden.

Imua Family Services continues to actively pursue fundraising and development at Imua Discovery Garden. If you are interested in contributing or volunteering, learn more at www.imuagarden.org or call 808-244-7467.