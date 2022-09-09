Maui News

WATCH: Cancer survivors and supporters to paddle from North Kīhei to Molokini, Oct. 8

September 9, 2022, 2:30 AM HST
Cancer survivors and supporters will paddle six-person outrigger canoes from North Kīhei to Molokini and back for the 14th annual “Paddle for Life” fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The 22-mile round trip journey will raise funds for the Pacific Cancer Foundation.

“It’s not a race… it’s a voyage, and all of our Maui ‘ohana are invited to join us for the event. You can get your own team together or join a crew. Experience the Hawaiian culture through paddle, ceremony, chants and community outreach,” read an announcement on Paddle for Life’s website.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, paddlers who want to watch or participate in a double hull canoe regatta will convene at Kahului Harbor.

“Get your game face on and your team together for a morning of racing action. Get a team of 12 together and let’s hit the water.”

“There is truly a remarkable parallel between an ocean paddling voyage and the journey experienced by cancer patients and survivors. Both involve tremendous physical, mental and emotional strength. Both require patience and perseverance. And, ultimately, it takes a team to make the journey successful.”

Learn more about how to join this event by visiting the Paddle for Life website.

