The Green. PC: via MACC

The Green, the hugely popular and successful reggae band formed in 2009 on O‘ahu, returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Their sound blends dub-heavy roots reggae, smooth lovers’ rock, contemporary pop and rock with indigenous Hawaiian musical/lyrical references. The band’s most recent album, “Brand New Eyes” released late last year and was a nominee for a 2022 Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Best Reggae Album.

The Green (2.9.22) The Catalyst

The Green was formed in 2009 with Caleb Keolanui (lead and backing vocals), Ikaika Antone (keyboards, lead and backing vocals), JP Kennedy (lead and backing vocals, guitar), Zion Thompson (lead and backing vocals, guitar) and Brad Watanabe (backing vocals, bass, keyboards, guitar, drums). Drummer Jordan Espinoza joined in 2011, replacing Leslie Ludiazo, who remains the band’s musical director.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Green’s self-titled debut was recognized by iTunes as the Best Reggae Album of 2010. In 2014, the band received three prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards : Group of the Year, Reggae Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

They’ve also had three albums that topped the “Billboard” Reggae Album chart, 2011’s “Ways and Means” (which spent four weeks at number one), 2013’s “Hawaii 13”, and 2017’s “Marching Orders”, which stayed in the top 10 for 18 consecutive weeks, regaining the No. 1 spot three separate times. “Marching Orders” was distinguished as the Best Reggae Album at the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. In 2019, The Green released an acoustic set of their greatest hits, “Black & White”, the same year they were named Group of the Year at Hawaii’s Island Music Awards.

The Green (2.5.22) Brooklyn Bowl

The concert features J BOOG as its guest. Tickets: $39.50, $69.50(*VIP) – plus applicable fees/Prices increase day of show. All tickets are general admission – no seating will be provided. *VIP tickets offer premium viewing/standing area in front of the stage, access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to VIP designated bars and soda stations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information is available at mauiarts.org.