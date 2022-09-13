The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a statement today about recent reports of a possible “big cat” on Hawaiʻi Island.

The department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife has looked into reports, but says “without clear photographs or video it’s impossible to make any determinations.”

Department officials say DOFAW staff maintained bait stations and game cameras for three-weeks in the Hōlualoa area, where an animal was first photographed.

“Staff only saw pigs and small cats in their images. Sightings reported from all over Hawai’i Island, are unlikely due to the distances and terrain even a large animal would need to traverse,” according to a DLNR statement.

Department officials say that the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture has authority over this type of situation and has redirected inquiries to the DOA.