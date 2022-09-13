Maui News

DLNR: Without clear imagery, it’s impossible to determine validity of “big cat” sightings

September 13, 2022, 6:24 PM HST
* Updated September 13, 7:32 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources issued a statement today about recent reports of a possible “big cat” on Hawaiʻi Island.

The department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife has looked into reports, but says “without clear photographs or video it’s impossible to make any determinations.”

Department officials say DOFAW staff maintained bait stations and game cameras for three-weeks in the Hōlualoa area, where an animal was first photographed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Staff only saw pigs and small cats in their images. Sightings reported from all over Hawai’i Island, are unlikely due to the distances and terrain even a large animal would need to traverse,” according to a DLNR statement.

Department officials say that the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture has authority over this type of situation and has redirected inquiries to the DOA.      

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Overnight Fire At Commercial Building In Lahaina Causes 100000 In Damage 2Visitor Airlifted After Fall From Trail At Kaihalulu Red Sand Beach In Hana Maui 3Paʻia Bay Shark Attack Victim Leaves Hospital Maui Ocean Official Hints Tiger Shark To Blame 4Missing Person Maui Man Last Seen Sept 7 In Makena 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Sept 11 2022 6Median Sales Price For Maui Homes Under 1 Million For First Time This Year