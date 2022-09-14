Maui News

All remaining face masks requirements at UH to be lifted after Sept. 16, 2022

September 14, 2022, 11:33 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

UH will do away with masking requirements on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. PC: Wendy Osher

The University of Hawaiʻi plans to lift all remaining face mask requirements at all campuses after Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, according to a campus announcement.

Currently, masks are required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

UH President David Lassner thanked students, faculty and staff for their efforts to elevate the “collective understanding of personal safety” during the pandemic. The thoughts were shared in a Sept. 9 email to the 10-campus system announcing the update.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The decision to lift the remaining mask requirements was based on the recommendation of UH medical and public health experts as well as the latest federal and state guidance. The rate of COVID-19 community transmission is no longer disrupting daily life. Most infections now are not life threatening, and many recover without hospitalization,” according to a UH News press release.

Masking is still “strongly encouraged” in crowded indoor spaces and required for those who have contracted the virus. More information can be found on the UH COVID-19 Guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kuikahi Villages 202 Homes Planned For Wailuku Gets Nod From Council Committee 2Median Sales Price For Maui Homes Under 1 Million For First Time This Year 3Visitor Airlifted After Fall From Trail At Kaihalulu Red Sand Beach In Hana Maui 4Brown Water Advisory Issued For South Maui Maʻalaea To La Perouse 5Dlnr Without Clear Imagery Its Impossible To Determine Validity Big Cat Sightings 6Overnight Fire At Commercial Building In Lahaina Causes 100000 In Damage