UH will do away with masking requirements on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. PC: Wendy Osher

The University of Hawaiʻi plans to lift all remaining face mask requirements at all campuses after Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, according to a campus announcement.

Currently, masks are required in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and confined educational spaces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

UH President David Lassner thanked students, faculty and staff for their efforts to elevate the “collective understanding of personal safety” during the pandemic. The thoughts were shared in a Sept. 9 email to the 10-campus system announcing the update.

“The decision to lift the remaining mask requirements was based on the recommendation of UH medical and public health experts as well as the latest federal and state guidance. The rate of COVID-19 community transmission is no longer disrupting daily life. Most infections now are not life threatening, and many recover without hospitalization,” according to a UH News press release.

Masking is still “strongly encouraged” in crowded indoor spaces and required for those who have contracted the virus. More information can be found on the UH COVID-19 Guidelines.