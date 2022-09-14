The Kīhei Aquatic Center. Photo courtesy Maui County

The Kīhei Aquatic Center will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the installation of new overhead pole lights, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The Kīhei Aquatic Center will re-open on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Parks and Recreation extended thanks to the public in advance for their patience and understanding.