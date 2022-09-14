Maui News
Kīhei Aquatic Center to close Sept. 25 for pole light installation
The Kīhei Aquatic Center will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for the installation of new overhead pole lights, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The Kīhei Aquatic Center will re-open on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Department of Parks and Recreation extended thanks to the public in advance for their patience and understanding.
