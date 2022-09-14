Due to personnel shortage, curbside trash collections in Kula have been rescheduled for pickup to Thursday, Sept. 15, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash was not collected today in the affected areas.

Affected residents include those living on Lauie Drive, Hapapa Road, Pueo Drive, Waipoli Road, Aolewa Place, Keanuhea Place and Street, Lower Kula Road, Kepa Road, Naele Road, Puanani Place, Pūlehu Nui Road, and all surrounding streets and roads.