Free Aloha Sunset Concert at Maui Mall Village on Sept. 24

September 16, 2022, 10:39 AM HST
A free Aloha Sunset Concert featuring local favorites Micah Manzano, Benny Uyetake and Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band will be held on Sept. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Maui Mall Village.

Ukulele master Benny Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band will perform at a free concert at Maui Mall Village on Sept. 24. Photo Courtesy: Maui Mall Village

Manzano, a Maui resident and solo musician, will be the first to take the stage. He performs a diverse range of music, including the Billboard Top 100, oldies, classics and Hawaiian music.

Next up is guitar and ukulele master Uyetake. He will provide an electric solo performance, featuring his smooth and captivating musicianship. He will play a wide variety of music, including Hawaiian, classic rock, blues and jazz. 

Maui resident and solo musician Micah Manzano. Photo Courtesy: Maui Mall Village

Closing the concert is the Kalama Intermediate School Ukulele Band, which had a stellar performance at the mall on Earth Day 2022. Uyetake is the director of the youth band.

For more information about Maui Mall Village, and the Aloha Sunset Concert, visit www.mauimallvillage.com. Tag photos and follow @MauiMallVillage on Facebook and Instagram.

