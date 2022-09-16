The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 1,343new COVID-19 cases for the week of Sept. 8-15, 2022, which is 128 more cases than the previous week. This is well below the most recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths this week, one less than what was reported last week.

PC: state Department of Health

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 14 was 73, according to the latest data issued by the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2022, the latest data available, there were 12 individuals hospitalized in Maui County with COVID-19. Of the 12 hospitalized individuals, all are vaccinated (with eight boosted). None of these patients is in the ICU, and none are on a ventilator.

The number of hospitalized remains below both the 41 reported during the height of the delta surge in August 2021, and the previous omicron high of 56 reported on Jan. 28, 2022.

PC: Maui Health

Sept. 8-15, 2022: 10 deaths, 1,343 new infections

Sept. 1-7, 2022: 11 deaths, 1,215 new infections

Aug. 25-31, 2022: 12 deaths, 1,777 new infections

Aug. 18-24, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,219 new infections

Aug. 11-17, 2022: 13 deaths, 2,696 new infections

Aug. 4-10, 2022: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections

July 28-Aug. 3, 2022: 21 deaths, 3,689 new infections

July 21-27, 2022: 23 deaths , 4,075 new infections

, 4,075 new infections July 14-20, 2022: 13 deaths, 4,329 new infections

July 7-13, 2022: 11 deaths, 4,464 new infections

June 30-July 6, 2022: 20 deaths, 4,381 new infections

new infections June 23-29, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,362 new infections

June 16-22, 2022: 15 deaths, 5,482 new infections

June 9-15, 2022: 9 death, 7199 new infections

June 2-8, 2022: 8 deaths, 8,033 new infections

May 26-June 1: 6 deaths, 8,124 new infections

May 19-25: 5 deaths, 8,924 new infections

May 12-18: 12 deaths, 7,149 new infections

May 5-11, 2022: 6 deaths, 5,768 new infections

April 28-May 4, 2022: 10 deaths, 4,249 new infections

April 21-27, 2022: 11 deaths, 3,370 new infections

April 14-20, 2022: 17 deaths, 1,736 new infections

April 7-13, 2022: 8 deaths, 1,327 new infections

March 31-April 6, 2022: 3 deaths, 1,194 new infections

March 24-30, 2022: 6 deaths, 1,187 new infections

March 17-23, 2022: 5 deaths, 827 new infections

March 10-16, 2022: 14 deaths, 1,092 new infections

The latest weekly count includes 125 cases on Maui, 158 on Hawaiʻi Island, 48 on Kauaʻi, eight on Molokaʻi, one on Lānaʻi, and 74 out of state. There are 929 new COVID-19 cases on Oʻahu.

Of this week’s 1,343 cases, there are 1,046 cases identified as confirmed, and 297 probable cases were added to the count. The confirmed cases included: 752 on O‘ahu (+177 probable); 104 on Hawai‘i Island (+54 probable); 118 on Maui (+7 probable); 47 on Kaua‘i (+1 probable); three on Molokaʻi (+5 probable); one on Lānaʻi (+0 probable); and 21 Hawai‘i residents diagnosed while out of state (+53 probable).

Hawai‘i’s COVID-19 deaths increased to 1,665 with 10 new deaths reported over the week.

In Maui County, the seven day average for new daily cases is 11.4 per 100,000; or an average of 17 per day over the week. The county’s test positivity rate is 5.7%, and the statewide positivity rate is now 6.7%.

The number of “active” cases statewide over two weeks decreased to 2,300 down by 395 cases.

The new cases bring the cumulative total of cases to 342,072 (confirmed and probable) statewide, reported since Feb. 28, 2020.

QUARANTINE UPDATES:

COVID-19 Testing Availability on Maui:

Testing on Maui is available at the following locations:

Lahaina: Lahaina Civic Center | Mondays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.‍

‍Kīhei: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. ‍

‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (at Maui Marketplace) | Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mauliola Pharmacy at the Cameron Center in Wailuku, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (Booster shots are also available at the pharmacy, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.)

Additional testing sites throughout the County of Maui are posted here.

Medical advice, treatment options for COVID patients:

Doctors on Call Maui offers information, medical advice, and can discuss treatment options with COVID-19 patients, including those who have self-tested at home. Doctors on Call offers private smartphone or iPhone telemedicine video visits. The telemedicine visits are confidential and covered by insurances. Telemedicine visits are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available at: doctorsoncallmaui.com or call 808-667-7676.

COVID-19 Vaccination Availability:

For a comprehensive listing of Maui County vaccination sites and availability, go to mauinuistrong.info/vaccination-locations.

The vaccine clinic at Maui Memorial Medical Center is available on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the booster shot appointments. Additional vaccine sites available during the month are posted here.

22nd COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation; and Maui County Public Health Emergency Rules Available online

*State officials announced a transition plan at the end of April from emergency response to public health management. The Hawai‘i Department of Health transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 data reporting effective March 9, 2022. Case counts and vaccination updates are now published every Wednesday on the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division data dashboard.