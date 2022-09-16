Earthquake (9.16.22, 6:19 a.m.) PC: USGS.

Earthquake (9.16.22, 6:19 a.m.) PC: USGS.

A 3.8 magnitude (revised upwards) earthquake was reported at 6:19 a.m. in waters SW of Maui County, according to data compiled by the USGS.

The USGS reports the quake was about 29 miles S of Lānaʻi City, 34 miles SSW of Lahaina, 36 miles SW of Kīhei, and 40 miles SW of Wailuku.

There were no advisories issued for the event by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 13 km, according to initial reports.

There were more than 60 “felt reports” documented on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” website. The quake was felt across various parts of Maui, but the most reports came from Kailua on Hawaiʻi Island. It was also felt as far away as Honolulu.