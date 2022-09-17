PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, record rainfall hit Kahului this month as well.

The National Weather Service said 0.22 inches on Sept. 9 broke the old record of 0.10 inches set in 1990. Also, 0.05 inches on Sept. 6 breaks the old record of 0.03 inches set in 1969.

Mixed September follows a blazing August, where seven record temperatures were recorded for Kahului, including 95 degrees Aug. 25, 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16, 93 degrees Aug. 13, 95 degrees Aug. 7, 96 degrees Aug. 6 and 93 degrees Aug. 5.

While Maui County continues to grapple with the worst drought conditions in the state, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center recently released its seasonal drought outlook for Sept. 15 to Dec. 31, showing that drought may alleviate over the next three months.

The US Drought Monitor, updated each Thursday, shows that all of Maui County is under Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions. Moderate Drought (D1) covers about 94% of the county, Severe Drought (D2) is covering 62% of the county, Extreme Drought (D3) is found over 21% of the county and Exceptional Drought (D4) is hovering at about 1.4% of the county.

In the monthly outlook, drought persists and develops. However, in the next three months or so, drought removal and improvement is shown.

The conditions would be a welcomed reprieve since the county’s Department of Water Supply last month asked all Maui residents and visitors to conserve water. The county urged people against outdoor water use, such as washing cars and irrigating lawns.