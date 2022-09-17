Maui News

Following a hot August, multiple heat and rain records set on Maui this September

September 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Kehaulani Cerizo

September is shaping up to be both hot and rainy, with record-setting events in both temperature and rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

A record-high temperature of 95 was set in Kahului on Thursday, which breaks the old record of 94 set in 2019. It comes on the heels of two record-matching events: 93 degrees on Sept. 6 and 94 degrees on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, record rainfall hit Kahului this month as well. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Weather Service said 0.22 inches on Sept. 9 broke the old record of 0.10 inches set in 1990. Also, 0.05 inches on Sept. 6 breaks the old record of 0.03 inches set in 1969.

Mixed September follows a blazing August, where seven record temperatures were recorded for Kahului, including 95 degrees Aug. 25, 93 degrees Aug. 17, 95 degrees Aug. 16, 93 degrees Aug. 13, 95 degrees Aug. 7, 96 degrees Aug. 6 and 93 degrees Aug. 5.

While Maui County continues to grapple with the worst drought conditions in the state, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center recently released its seasonal drought outlook for Sept. 15 to Dec. 31, showing that drought may alleviate over the next three months. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The US Drought Monitor, updated each Thursday, shows that all of Maui County is under Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions. Moderate Drought (D1) covers about 94% of the county, Severe Drought (D2) is covering 62% of the county, Extreme Drought (D3) is found over 21% of the county and Exceptional Drought (D4) is hovering at about 1.4% of the county. 

In the monthly outlook, drought persists and develops. However, in the next three months or so, drought removal and improvement is shown.

The conditions would be a welcomed reprieve since the county’s Department of Water Supply last month asked all Maui residents and visitors to conserve water. The county urged people against outdoor water use, such as washing cars and irrigating lawns.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Former Maui County Public Official Charged In Fraud In Public Corruption Case 2Nighttime Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Roundabout Preparation On Sept 19 2022 3First Humpback Whale Of The Season Spotted Off South Maui 4Small 3 8 Earthquake Centered In Waters Off Of Maui County 5Council Aims To Acquire 257 Acres In Maʻalaea By Eminent Domain But Owners Push Back 6Kahului Man Suffers Fatal Injuries In Deadly Maui Lani Crash