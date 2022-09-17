Mikella Debina

A Maile Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in the area of Anaeho’omalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive on Hawaiʻi Island. Police have reason to believe the girl was abducted and issued the alert on Hawaiʻi Island on Friday evening. Maui residents received the alert overnight.

She is described as being a female, 5 feet 3 inches in height, and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair, and having a tan freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.

Police say she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.

A Maile Amber Alert is issued when all of the following criteria have been met:

The child must be 17 years of age or younger

There must be sufficient information to indicate that the child has been abducted and is in immediate danger of serious bodily injury or death

Sufficient information is available about the child and the abductor and/or abductor’s vehicle

If Mikela is seen, the public is asked contact police immediately at 911.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.