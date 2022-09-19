Maui News

Update: Large 7.6 earthquake off Mexico, officials determine there is NO tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi

By Wendy Osher
 September 19, 2022, 8:19 AM HST
* Updated September 19, 9:14 AM
PC: USGS
PC: USGS

(Update: 9:10 a.m., Sept. 19, 2022)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an update saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data are received.

(Posted: 8:10 a.m., Sept. 19, 2022)

It is still too early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 8:05 a.m. near the coast of Michoacan, Mexico at a depth of 6 miles.

This was revised upward from an earlier estimate of 7.5 magnitude issued by the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 3:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Further statements will be issued hourly or sooner as the situation develops.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
