PC: USGS

(Update: 9:10 a.m., Sept. 19, 2022)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an update saying that based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

This will be the final statement issued for this event, unless additional data are received.

(Posted: 8:10 a.m., Sept. 19, 2022)

It is still too early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake reported at 8:05 a.m. near the coast of Michoacan, Mexico at a depth of 6 miles.

This was revised upward from an earlier estimate of 7.5 magnitude issued by the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 3:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Further statements will be issued hourly or sooner as the situation develops.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.